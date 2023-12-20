State senator pushing to expand SC’s youth suicide-prevention efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Only two suicide-prevention laws have ever been enacted at the South Carolina State House.

A Lexington County lawmaker is pushing to more than double that number next year to save more lives.

Suicide is among the leading causes of death for teens and young adults in South Carolina.

New preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the national suicide rate reached an all-time high in 2022.

“It’s like an epidemic of suicide,” Sen. Katrina Shealy (R – Lexington) said.

That CDC data shows South Carolina’s overall suicide rate is rising post-pandemic.

Shealy has proposed a series of bills aimed to address that concerning trend, including some focused on youth suicide prevention.

“Every child’s life’s important,” she said. “So we want to make sure that every child has access to those numbers, and a child can remember 9-8-8.”

That number is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

One of Shealy’s bills builds on a piece of legislation she sponsored a few years ago, which the governor signed into law in 2021.

It requires the 9-8-8 lifeline and other crisis resources to be printed on all school ID cards for 7th through 12th graders in South Carolina public schools, plus college students.

This bill would expand that to include students as young as kindergarten in both public and private schools.

“It’s right in front of them. It’s something that they can look at, even if they’re sitting in class, playing with their IDs. Their friends can look at it hanging from their necks as well. I think it’s really helpful that it’s right in their face all the time,” Robin Crawford, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s legislative liaison, said.

Shealy’s second bill would require kindergarten through high school teachers to receive two hours of suicide-prevention training to renew their credentials, which they currently do every five years.

This training has been required for middle- and high-school teachers in South Carolina for about a decade as part of the “Jason Flatt Act.”

“It’s better that teachers understand, and they can pick it up while children are still young,” Shealy said.

A third bill she has filed would require professional counselors, marriage and family therapists, addiction counselors, and psycho-educational specialists to receive suicide-prevention training to renew their licenses as well.

“Everyone has a role in preventing suicide, so we want to figure out how we can help people help each other,” Crawford said.

Those bills were endorsed Wednesday by the state’s Suicide Prevention Coalition, of which Shealy is the co-chair, to encourage lawmakers to give them hearings and pass them in 2024.

The General Assembly will be back in session at the State House in less than three weeks when it will be able to consider this and other legislation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available 24/7.

You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

