Troopers: 3 dead in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 301 near the Cross Creek Drive intersection two miles from Orangeburg, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2014 Freightliner semi was traveling on Cross Creek Drive when it drove into the intersection and collided with a 2002 Ford Mustang.

Bolt said all occupants in the Mustang died from their injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.