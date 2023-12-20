SC Lottery
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old

By Steven Ardary and Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two people who died in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Ismael A. Rodriguez, 21, of Goose Creek, and Jose Nieto, 15, of North Charleston, were found dead by law enforcement in Summer Creek Mobile Home Park, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said responding deputies found a person dead in the roadway. A second victim was found in the doorway of a mobile home.

Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Investigators are asking residents for any video they may have of the incident.

No word yet on if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

