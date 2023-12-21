1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting at a playground in West Ashley.

Police were first notified of a shooting at Forest Park Playground on Playground Road around 1:15 p.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Once on scene, officers found the body of a man on the ground between the parking lot and the tennis courts.

Gibson said an additional man was hurt in the shooting, and he was not transported by EMS.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

No arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.