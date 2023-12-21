SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Gibson.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting at a playground in West Ashley.

Police were first notified of a shooting at Forest Park Playground on Playground Road around 1:15 p.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Once on scene, officers found the body of a man on the ground between the parking lot and the tennis courts.

Gibson said an additional man was hurt in the shooting, and he was not transported by EMS.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

No arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports...
Supreme Court will decide on hearing SC Ports appeal in January
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports...
VIDEO: Supreme Court will decide on hearing SC Ports appeal in January
Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group for another year of...
A furry friend can be delivered right to your door this Christmas