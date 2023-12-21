SC Lottery
AAA expects pre-pandemic travel numbers this holiday

Christmas is right around the corner and many of you may be preparing to hit the roads or take flight.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
This holiday season AAA projects the second-highest nationwide travel season since 2019.

Officials expect to see pre-pandemic levels and the reason for that is there are no restrictions.

The roads, airports, and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal.

For those hitting the road, drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season.

Last year, the South Carolina average on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day was $2.83 and $2.79.

If you plan to travel by air average ticket prices are slightly lower than last year.

And cruises are expected to bounce back in a big way.

AAA Director of Public Affairs Tiffany Wright tells me it’s important for travelers to not wait until the last minute.

“I can’t stress that enough if you haven’t made your travel plans consider making them as soon as possible. And working with a travel agent purchasing travel insurance because you know, this time of the year we hear about delays and cancellations,” Wright said. “So, you want to ensure that you’re protecting yourself should you encounter any road bumps along the way.”

The holiday travel period spans from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Wright suggests avoiding travel during the peak travel times.

“I would say avoid if you can avoid those times, those peak rush hour times on the 23rd. If you can avoid coming back on the 28th those rush hour times that’s when you’re probably going to see the least amount of traffic,” Wright said. “So, if your travel plans allow you to leave early in the morning or later in the evening. That can help.”

Before you hit the road make sure your car is in its best working condition.

