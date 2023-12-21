Beach renourishment methods debated after storm showcases erosion

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry beaches are working hard to recover from Sunday’s storm on top of constantly dealing with long-term beach renourishment, and experts are debating the best methods.

The Isle of Palms leaders have been executing a long-term beach renourishment plan since 2007.

Patrick Barrineau, the Vice President at Coastal Science & Engineering surveyed the coast after Sunday’s storm and says it was an abnormal event. But, those events are expected a few times a year.

“And the last 12 months have been relatively rough,” Barrineau says.

This past year, the town has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in sandbags and passed an emergency ordinance allowing beachfront homeowners to sandbag their property. Charleston Waterkeeper Andrew Wunderley says he has some concerns about sandbag materials making their way into the water.

“If they are out there, they need to be maintained daily,” Wunderley says.

The homeowners are responsible for all maintenance and those sandbags will be removed after the early 2024 major beach renourishment project is completed, according to the Isle of Palms Ordinance.

“The wind and the waves and the current are acting, you know, 24/7 365 they don’t take a break. And so it’s important that these things be inspected on a regular basis, I would say at least daily to make sure that they’re, they’re performing and being cleaned up if they’re not performing properly,” Wunderley says.

He hopes local and state leaders can look into alternative materials for the bags, but more importantly for more effective beach buildup projects.

Barrineau says scraping is another option that Isle of Palms has been using, but the best option is trucking.

“Trucking would kind of count as a type of nourishment because you’re bringing new sand into the system to help balance the deficit. Scraping, however, isn’t really the same thing. Because you’re essentially taking sand off the lower part of the beach and just putting it on the upper part of the beach which can help you know protect some of the properties that are immediately in danger, but you’re not altering the sand budget on the beach,” Barrineau says.

He and the town know that sandbags are not the permanent fix. That’s why they are part of the emergency ordinance in the time between major projects.

“The sandbags that were placed on Isle of Palms, were sort of seen as like a last line of defense against erosion under relatively normal circumstances. So not like what we saw on Sunday,” Barrineau says.

He explains that work on the dunes does take a little construction time or equipment on the beach, but the payoff is big. While most beaches would use the calm weather season to rebuild, Barrineau says the Lowcountry wasn’t so lucky with the nor’easter hitting.

“In the wake of Sunday, we saw you know, starting landward of those sandbags. We’re working with the city in the state to get those removed now and then to carry on with the scraping to try to help the impacted properties from any further damage,” Barrineau says.

Isle of Palms is working toward a major beach renourishment project that will bring 550,000 cubic yards of sand to the beach, starting in 2024. The emergency sandbag ordinance is serving as a beachfront option until the end of that project.

Wunderly says in the meantime while no single person can be responsible for fixing the beach erosion, they can keep an eye out for damaging items on the beach.

“If you walk the beach, you’re out there with the dog, you know, whatever. It is that you’re doing, if you see the sandbags you see them deteriorating, you know let your local municipality – Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, know wherever you see it - and therefore it can be cleaned up quickly before it escapes out into the larger environment,” Wunderley says.

Barrineau agrees, acknowledging that the issue of erosion is up to Mother Nature and state and municipal budgets.

“In an era where we’re seeing increased impacts from sea level rise, higher waters, higher tides, more nuisance flooding on sunny days…these are bigger questions than a single beachgoer on vacation can really answer so have fun, enjoy it, but just try to follow those local rules,” Barrineau says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.