Bill would allow campaign donations to be spent on childcare costs in SC

By Mary Green
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For a lot of parents, juggling raising children while working a full-time job makes it tough to even consider running for office, and difficulties finding and paying for childcare could rule it out entirely.

The numbers show it: According to the national organization Vote Mama, just 2% of lawmakers serving in the South Carolina State House in 2022 were moms to children under 18, trailing the national average across all state legislatures of 5% and well below the 18% of Americans who are mothers to minor children.

Among those 2% of legislators was Rep. Spencer Wetmore (D – Charleston) who has filed a bill that would make South Carolina the 31st state to allow campaign donations to be spent on childcare.

Candidates running for office in South Carolina can use these funds — which people voluntarily give to candidates, not taxpayer dollars — for a variety of expenses, ranging from staff to yard signs to even some meals.

“For a lot of candidates, childcare is just as essential an expense,” Wetmore said.

When she first ran for her House seat in a 2020 special election, her youngest child was just 4 years old.

“It absolutely changed our campaign schedule so we couldn’t do what we wanted to on the weekends, when most people are home, because, of course, toting around a four-year-old doesn’t exactly get you to 4,000 doors,” Wetmore said.

Her bill would allow candidates and officeholders at all levels of government in South Carolina to use campaign donations for childcare costs incurred while they are campaigning or performing official duties.

It would also permit this money to be spent on dependent care — for example, candidates and office holders who are also caregivers for spouses or parents.

Wetmore’s bill has bipartisan backing and support for the statewide organization Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network (WREN).

“This isn’t something that’s just going to benefit younger women who are taking care of children. This will affect all younger people who want to run for office and have a caregiving role in their family,” WREN Senior Director of Policy and Government Relations Ashley Lidow said.

Under this bill, costs would only be covered for care from licensed providers to safeguard against abuse and the cost would need to be an incremental one.

“You can’t just cover your existing daycare costs with campaign expenses,” Wetmore explained.

Wetmore said younger parents bring different perspectives than some of their colleagues on key issues, like education, with their children in school, and infrastructure, because their kids need sidewalks to play outside.

“We have some major challenges here in South Carolina, and I think it’s going to take bringing new voices to the table to address them,” she said.

She and WREN hope enacting this will get those voices to the table at the State House and in other offices like city councils and school boards.

“Diverse democracy, diverse representation means that our policymaking process can represent all communities here in South Carolina,” Lidow said. “So ensuring that everybody in the chamber has diverse experiences from across our state makes sure that our policies really will reflect what our communities need.”

Lawmakers will be able to take up this and other legislation when they return to the State House in January.

