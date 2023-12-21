SC Lottery
Charleston Co. man facing charges in connection to sexual exploitation of minors

Richard Leland Morrison, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of...
Richard Leland Morrison, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 50-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Richard Leland Morrison, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report which led them to Morrison, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. Morrison had files of child sexual abuse material in his possession.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and along with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest, according to Kittle.

He said each count Morrison is charged with is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Morrison is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

