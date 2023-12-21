SC Lottery
Charleston Southern knocks off Kentucky Christian 103-79

Taje Kelly goes to the basket in Charleston Southern's win over Kentucky Christian on Thursday
Taje Kelly goes to the basket in Charleston Southern's win over Kentucky Christian on Thursday
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick scored 21 points as Charleston Southern beat Kentucky Christian 103-79 on Thursday.

Patrick added six rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-8). RJ Johnson scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Taje’ Kelly had 19 points and finished 8 of 11 from the field.

The Knights were led by LeMar Northington, who posted 18 points. Rheyce DeBoard added 17 points and two steals for Kentucky Christian. In addition, Eric Sanders finished with 11 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

