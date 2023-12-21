Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized fishing vessel off Charleston shore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard says two men were rescued off the coast of Charleston after their boat sank Tuesday night.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a mayday call via FM radio from a crew member stating the vessel was sinking around 10:30 p.m., according to a release from the agency.

A boat crew from Charleston and a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah were launched to rescue the two boaters. The teams used direction-finding technology to triangulate the vessel’s last known position.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located two people aboard a life raft after their 30-foot fishing vessel sank 34 miles off Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 20, 2023. The helicopter crew safely transported the two men to MUSC in Charleston for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic courtesy of Sector Charleston)

Helicopter crew members were able to locate a raft with two people abroad and hoisted them to safety.

The men were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for further medical care, the release states.

“This case and its favorable outcome is a testament of the diligence and training of our Sector Charleston watchstanders and Air Station Savannah aircrews,” Lt. Michael Allen, Coast Guard Sector Charleston search and rescue mission coordinator, said in the release. “The mariners were able to provide us with a chance to find them by using their marine grade radio and we utilized our search and rescue technology to pinpoint their last known location that was provided to our aircrew.”

Officials recorded weather conditions as 17-knot winds with five to six-foot seas.

