SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

Charleston Police say a motorcyclist has died days after they were hit by another vehicle.
By Steven Ardary and Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Summerville man who died days after a crash.

Corey Granger, 22, died on Monday from blunt force injuries sustained in a crash with another vehicle, coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Lockwood Drive and Montagu Street intersection, O’Neal says.

Police say a Hyundai Veloster going south on Lockwood Drive attempted a left turn onto Montagu Street and failed to yield to the oncoming motorcyclist resulting in the collision.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike, police say.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child

Latest News

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports...
Supreme Court will decide on hearing SC Ports appeal in January