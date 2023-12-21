Coroner IDs 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Summerville man who died days after a crash.

Corey Granger, 22, died on Monday from blunt force injuries sustained in a crash with another vehicle, coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Lockwood Drive and Montagu Street intersection, O’Neal says.

Police say a Hyundai Veloster going south on Lockwood Drive attempted a left turn onto Montagu Street and failed to yield to the oncoming motorcyclist resulting in the collision.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike, police say.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

