CSU signs 16 on National Signing Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern Football announced the addition of a powerful 16-man freshmen haul on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach Gabe Giardina and his staff will be having seven of these players join in January as mid-year enrollees with the other nine joining in the summer.

“We are really excited about this class and really think this is group that will continue to build the foundation of our program,” said Giardina. He added “As I look around at the state of college football at the FCS level, I am really proud of the job of our staff as they really took a Group of 5 approach to signing all these guys at this time, at midyear,” said Giardina.

This December class features seven players on the offensive side of the ball and nine on the defensive side of it. There was a strong emphasis placed on additional depth and talent in the trenches with eight linemen added, four each on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The staff looked local for most of the signees for the class this period. Thet had six signed from South Carolina and six from Georgia. Additionally, there are two each hailing from Florida and North Carolina.

The Buccaneers added a quarterback in Jared Echols (6-2, 190) as well to join their quarterback room. They were able to give him a pair of playmakers to work with in wideout Rashawn Cunningham (6-1, 185) and tight end Hasan Lee Jr. (6-2, 230) to help the aerial attack in 2024.

The defense added four players to a strong secondary with them all expected to add depth to one of the strongest position groups in the Big South. There was one linebacker who joined the team in Gregory Wardlow (6-0, 200) from South Fulton, Georgia, a defensive force in the state all throughout his career.

A pair of high school teammates in Parker McClendon (6-2, 320) and Shamar Hall (5-10, 183) will continue their playing careers together. The two players will join CSU from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.

A full listing of the 2023 Early Signing Period Roster can be found below. Each player has information on their high school careers as well as a quote about them from Coach Giardina. A statement from Giardina and Recruiting Coordinator Zack Johnson can be found using the following link.

2023 Signing Class (December 20, 2023)

Mylan Bowen * 6-1 * 235 * DL * Orlando, Fla. / Edgewater HS * Mid-Year Enrollee

Knai Cook * 5-11 * 209 * DB * Duncan, S.C. / Byrnes HS * Mid-Year Enrollee

Rashawn Cunningham * 6-1 * 185 * WR * Inman, S.C. / Chapman HS

Christian Echols * 6-5 * 275 * OL * Aiken, S.C. / Silver Bluff HS * Mid-Year Enrollee

Jared Echols * 6-2 * 190 * QB * Ellenwood, Ga. / South Gwinnett HS

Shamar Hall * 5-10 * 183 * DB * Powder Springs, Ga. / McEachern HS

Justin Joe * 6-0 * 300 * OL * Florence, S.C / South Florence HS

CJ Landrum * 6-2 * 235 * DL * Hendersonville, N.C. / Hendersonville HS

Hasan Lee Jr. * 6-2 * 230 * TE * Lexington, S.C. / White Knoll HS

Dylan Manuel * 6-1 * 265 * DL * Stockbridge, Ga. / Stockbridge HS

Parker McClendon * 6-2 * 320 * OL * Powder Springs, Ga. / McEachern HS

Anthony Paulk * 5-9 * 173 * DB * Douglas, Ga. / Coffee HS * Mid-Year Enrollee Colin Sorensen * 6-4 * 275 * OL * Niceville, Fla. / Niceville HS * Mid- Year Enrollee

Gregory Wardlaw * 6-0 * 200 * LB * South Fulton, Ga. / Chapel Hill HS

Christyan Washington * 5-11 * 150 * DB * Marshville, N.C. / Forest Hills HS * Mid-Year Enrollee

Jayden Wilson-Abrams * 6-2 * 280 * DL * Clemson, S.C. / Greenville HS * Mid-Year Enrollee

Jared Echols, 6′2-190, QB (South Gwinnett High School, Ellenwood, GA) Comes to Charleston Southern from Ellenwood Georgia … Played under coaches Bryan Lamar, Olten Downs, and Robert Edwards at South Gwinnett High School … Was named Second-Team All-Region following his junior season … Compiled 35 passing touchdowns and 4500 passing yards over the past two seasons … Showed ability to use his legs, scoring twice on the ground and collecting nearly 250 rushing yards … Threw for 236 yards and 3 TDs on just ten completions against Decatur his senior season … Also was a member of the school’s track team … His brother played running back for Union College and he has a cousin that was a safety for Florida and Temple … Also had offers from Stetson and Columbia.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Jared Echols.

“Jared is a very good athlete and a good leader. He makes great decisions with the ball. We are really excited to have him as a part of our team.”

Christian Echols, 6′5-275, OL (Silver Bluff High School, Aiken, SC) Played his high school football at Silver Bluff in Aiken, S.C. … Was a three-year member of the varsity team at the school … Selected All-State once in his career as well as the Offensive Lineman of the Year … Earned three All-Region awards in his career … Won the Bulls Worth Award during his career … Was a member of the track team at the school … During his sophomore year, he helped lead the team to a region title and 2A State Championship appearance … Also fielded an offer from Bryant.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Christian Echols.

“Christian is a big offensive lineman from here in the state at Silver Bluff. He is from a really great program that had a deep run in the playoffs, and he was the centerpiece of their run game. He is a super athletic big guy that can move.”

Justin Joe, 6′0-300, OL (South Florence High School, Florence, SC) Originally from Florence, South Carolina playing at South Florence High School under Head Coach Drew Marlowe … Led his high school to a 29-1 record the past two years, 10-0 in region play, State Champions in 2022 and State Finalist in 2023 … Served as one of the top offensive lineman in the state as he earned a pair of All-State Honorable Mention honors … Also was a two-time First-Team All-Region and two-time All-Zone recipient … Collected 114 pancake blocks over the past two years with 59 his senior year … Recorded a fumble and scored a touchdown this past fall as well … Was a three-sport athlete as he also was on the wrestling and track and field programs.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Justin Joe.

“Justin was a State Champion as a Junior, and State Finalist as a Senior so he comes from a winning program. He has massive hands, and moves people off the ball, he is a true road grader.”

Parker McClendon, 6′2-320, OL (McEachern High School, Powder Springs, GA) Joins Charleston Southern from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia under Head Coach Kareem Reid … Has been a four-time All-Region athlete, each year of his varsity career with the team … Collected 100 pancake blocks over the past two seasons with 52 coming in his junior year … Helped lead his team to region titles in 2021 and 2023 … Was a three-sport athlete as he also competed in wrestling and baseball at the school … Also fielded offers from Point and Albany.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Parker McClendon.

“Parker is another glass eating road grader from a great program, McEachern High School in Georgia. He has been coached at a high level and played at a high level there. We saw him in camp this summer and he was utterly dominant.”

Colin Sorensen, 6′4-275, OL (Niceville High School, Niceville, FL) Sorensen is originally from Niceville, Florida and attended and played for nearby Niceville High School under Head Coach Adron Robinson … Over the past three seasons he has been an anchor on the offensive line helping to pave the way for a 30-6 record … Won a pair of region titles during his sophomore and junior campaigns and helped lead the team to playoff wins in 2021 and 2023 … He was Named All-Area during his sophomore season and was en route to earn it each of the ensuing ones, however the award was stopped … Their best season came in 2021 during his sophomore year with an 11-1 record with their lone loss coming in the State playoffs … Also was a member of the basketball and track teams, competing in the shotput.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Colin Sorensen.

“Colin is a big, long athlete from Florida. He really is like a Power Forward in basketball with great feet and great hands. We saw him in camp this summer at Georgia State. He came down here to CSU again so we have had multiple evaluations on him, a really really good football player and a great family.”

Hasan Lee Jr., 6′2-230, TE (White Knoll High School, Lexington, SC) Played at White Knoll High School under Head Coach Nicholas Pelhat in Lexington, S.C. … Led the team to a 5A State Runner-up finish his senior year, breaking the school record for wins in a season with 14 and making it to the state finals for the first time in program history … Named All-Region for each of the past two seasons and earned Second-Team All-State honors during his junior year … Across the past two years he saw action in 17 games and recorded 53 catches for 950 yards and 13 touchdowns … Had one game where he finished with six catches for 140 yards and three TDs … Was a three-sport athlete as he was also on basketball and track … Fielded offers from Tennessee Tech and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Hasan Lee Jr.

“Hasan would have been in the Shrine Bowl had he not been injured. He is a great playmaker from White Knoll there in Lexington, SC. He is the son of a coach and a big-time playmaker at the tight end spot.”

Rashawn Cunningham, 6′1-185, WR (Chapman High School, Inman, SC) Cunningham joins Charleston Southern after being one of the most explosive receivers in South Carolina for the past two seasons … Played at Chapman High School in Inman, South Carolina under Head Coach Harry Cabaniss … Earned All-State honors his senior year and was a two-time All-Region honoree between 2022 and 2023 … Compiled 1700 receiving yards over his final two seasons to go with 26 total touchdowns … The team won region titles each of his four years on the varsity team … Against Byrnes this year, he compiled 170 receiving yards for a career-high … Cunningham was a three-sport athlete as he was also on the basketball and track teams at the school … Received offers from Howard and N.C. Central as well.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Rashawn Cunningham.

“Rashawn is a great deep ball guy and great runner after the catch from Chapman High School here in the state. He is another Palmetto state football player that has really come on as a Junior and Senior and earned a spot onto the North/South game roster.”

-------Dirty Blue/Defensive Signees

Mylan Bowen, 6′0-230, DL (Edgewater High School, Orlando, FL) Originally from Orlando, Florida and attended Edgewater High School playing for Head Coach Cameron Duke at the school … Finished this past fall collecting 14 sacks go with 27 QB pressures and nine additional TFLs … During his junior season he collected 13 sacks to go with 22 extra TFLs over the course of the fall … While at Edgewater, Bowen was a two-sport athlete as he was a member of the lacrosse team at the school as well … His dad was a member of the football team at the University of Florida.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Mylan Bowen.

“Mylan is a pass rush specialist that has got positional flexibility at End or Bandit. He really plays with his heart on his sleeve every play. He’s highly productive from Edgewater High School in Orlando, FL.”

CJ Landrum, 6′2-235, DL (Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville, NC) Arrives at Charleston Southern from Hendersonville, North Carolina after spending his career at Hendersonville High School under Head Coach Kiron Ward … Was named an All-State performer during his sophomore and junior seasons, and is a shoe-in for this year as the awards are still yet to be announced … Starred as a two-way player in high school but was a constant factor on every play on both sides of the ball, helping lead the team to a pair of conference championships and a regional runner-up finish … Ended this year with 72 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions and on the offensive side of the ball he had 733 receiving yards and 303 rushing yards … During his junior year, he eclipsed 100 tackles with 114 on the year and had 10 sacks and two interceptions … Collected 258 receiving yards that year, to nearly reach 1000 in just a two-year span … During his career, he had a four sack performance against Brevard along with a stellar 300 all-purpose yard performance against East Rutherford … Also was a member on the school’s basketball team … Also received offers from FCS and FBS programs in Charlotte, ETSU, Marshall, N.C. A&T, Norfolk State, Old Dominion, Richmond and Wofford.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on CJ Landrum.

“CJ is a big athlete that played a lot on offense. Really think he is a great defensive player and great pass rusher. Again, he is someone with some positional flexibility whether it is at End or Bandit and is a great multisport athlete.”

Dylan Manuel, 6′1-265, DL (Stockbridge High School, Stockbridge, GA) Played under Head Coach Thomas Clark at Stockbridge High School in Stockbridge, Georgia … Led his team to a State Championship appearance his senior season … During the third round of the playoffs, had one of the best games of his career as he had 12 tackles, five TFLs and three sacks … Named All-Region each year between 2021-2023, earning First-Team honors his senior year and was Second-Team each of the others … Finished this fall with 86 tackles, 28 TFLs and 11 sacks … Forced a pair of fumbles his senior year and had three pass break-ups … During his junior season, he collected 69 tackles, 18 TFLs and 10 sacks … Was a two-sport athlete as he also played baseball … Also fielded offers from ASU and NC A&T.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Dylan Manuel.

“Dylan was a state finals participant there from Stockbridge Georgia and had a brother that played at a high level. He really is a game wrecker on the Defensive Line. He’ll be joining his former teammate Leon Thomas and continue to be an enemy of Quarterbacks everywhere.”

Jayden Wilson-Abrams, 6′2-280, DL (Greenville Senior High School, Clemson, SC) Starred on the defensive line at one of the premier teams in the state of South Carolina at Greenville High School under Head Coach Greg Porter … Wilson-Abrams earned All-Region honors each of his four seasons on the varsity team with the Red Raiders … This past fall marked the team’s third consecutive Upper-State appearance … The team claimed the Region title in his junior year as well … This year he compiled nearly 100 tackles as he finished with 98 to go along with 8.5 sacks, 19 TFLs and 19 QB hurries … In his junior season, he had 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 TFLs and 13 QB hurries … One of his best career games came against Byrnes as he racked up 14 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks … Was a three-sport athlete in high school as he was on the basketball and track teams, winning a pair of state titles in the latter … His dad was also a college football athlete as he played at Ohio University … Also fielded FBS offers from Ohio, Charlotte and Navy as well as Furman, a nationally-ranked FCS program.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Jayden Wilson-Abrams.

“He is from Greenville High School here in Greenville, South Carolina and was part of a great team that had a great run this year. His dad is a coach so you know he has been around it his whole life. Jayden is great at disrupting the QB and really good with his hands to get off of blocks and make plays.”

Gregory Wardlaw, 6′0-200, LB (Chapel Hill High School, South Fulton, GA) Originally from South Fulton, Georgia and attended Chapel Hill High School under Head Coach Brad Stephens … Named All-Region for each of the past three years being a First-Team selection in his senior and sophomore seasons … Compiled over 200 tackles and 10 sacks between his final two seasons … Surpassed 100 tackles in his senior year as he had 114 to go with eight sacks, two forced fumbles and six touchdowns … Finished his junior year with 90 tackles and six sacks … Was a three-sport athlete in high school as he also played basketball and baseball, helping lead his teams to playoff runs in each in 2022 … The basketball team won their region that year and advanced to the State Final Four and followed that season with a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the baseball playoffs.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Gregory Wardlaw.

“Greg is from Chapel Hill High School and never comes off the field. He would play both ways and we really think he will be a really good outside linebacker for us. He will strike you and he is twitchy. He understands what Dirty Blue defensive football is about.”

Knai Cook, 5′11-209, DB (Byrnes High School, Duncan, SC) Cook will join Charleston Southern from the upstate of South Carolina … Played high school ball at Byrnes High School under Head Coach Reggie Shaw … Helped lead his team to its first region title this past fall, their first title since 2014 … Recorded a breakout season as a senior compiling 71 tackles for a 6/per game average earning All-State and All-Region honors … Forced four total takeaways on the year with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries … Broke up 12 passes as a senior … During his sophomore season, he played as the starting running back as he compiled over 1000 all-purpose yards to go with 13 touchdown finishing with 800 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards ... Played in the North-South All-Star Game … Was a two-sport athlete also competing on the track team … Has a long list of relatives to play collegiate sports including his Dad who was on the ETSU track team … Also had FBS offers from Arkansas State and Charlotte.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Knai Cook.

“Knai is from the Upstate, a great high school football program, and was a great high school player. We are excited to see what he does here in the Buccaneer Blue uniform. He will strike your butt and not apologize about it. He plays with great physicality and is going to fit right in with our team.”

Shamar Hall, 5′10-183, DB (McEachern High School, Powder Springs, GA) Joins Charleston Southern from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia under Head Coach Kareem Reid … Helped lead the team to region titles in his sophomore and senior seasons … Collected 52 tackles and five TFLs this past fall … Also was a key contributor to forcing turnovers as he had an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … Was a member of the track and field team at the school as well.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Shamar Hall.

“Shamar is going to play Spur for us. He was a high school teammate of Parker McClendon. He is ready and is going to be a very good football player for us. He really understands how to run, cover, and tackle.”

Anthony Paulk, 5′9-173, DB (Coffee High School, Douglas, GA) Spent his high school career at Coffee High School coached by Mike Coe in Douglas, Georgia and was a key member of the team for each of the past three seasons … This past fall, they won a region championship to go along with a 5A State Championship to close out a perfect 15-0 season, the school’s first-ever state title … Paulk earned All-State honors in 2021 as a sophomore and was named All-Region each of his final three years … Capped off his HS career with 18 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions and 36 tackles … He recorded 10 total TDs as a two-way player to go with 477 all-purpose yards … During his junior season, he recorded a pick-six to go with 44 tackles and six pass break-ups … Also was a member of the school’s track team … Paulk chose CSU over other offers including Southeast Missouri State.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Anthony Paulk.

“Anthony was a State Champion from Coffee County South Georgia. He is a very good student, very good cover guy. We got to watch him compete multiple times live and in person this summer in camp. He committed to us early. He has a great family, and we are very excited to see what he can do playing corner for us.”

Christyan Washington, 5′11-150, DB (Forest Hills High School, Marshville, NC) Arrives at Charleston Southern after playing at Forest Hills High School in Marshville, North Carolina under Head Coach Jammie Deese … Spent most of the season on the offensive side of the ball as a top-end wide receiver in his region earning an All-Region honor in 2022 … Finished his senior year with 355 receiving yards after collecting 565 in his junior year … Was a two-sport athlete as he also competed on the track and field team.

Gabe Giardina, Head Football Coach Charleston Southern University on Christyan Washington.

“Christyan is a very good football player from NC. We got to see him this summer multiple times and he has been to our campus multiple times as well. He fits our culture and what we want to be about. He is a really good athlete and a good return guy.”

