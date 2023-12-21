Drayton Inks Eight Football Student-Athletes during Early National Signing Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Less than a month removed from the conclusion of the 2023 season, The Citadel head football coach Maurice Drayton cemented a strong start to the Bulldogs’ 2023 recruiting class, inking eight high school student-athletes from across three states as part of Early National Signing Day throughout Wednesday.

The Citadel Football | Early National Signing Day | Class of 2023

Player: James Brockington

Position: Defensive Line

Hometown: Kingstree, S.C.

High School: Kingstree HS

Height / Weight: 6-3 / 295

Quick Hit: Energy Bowl North / South All-Star Football Game selection; played under head coach Brian Smith, The Citadel Class of 2001

Player: Marquez Davenport

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Saint Matthews, S.C.

High School: Calhoun County HS

Height / Weight: 5-10 / 175

Quick Hit: The State newspaper first-team All-State selection

Player: Braylon Knauth

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown: Minneola, Fla.

High School: Lake MInneola HS

Height / Weight: 5-8 / 170

Quick Hit: Florida Athletic Coaches Association North / South All-Star Game selection

Player: Nikolas Mirabella

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Palm Harbor, Fla.

High School: East Lake HS

Height / Weight: 6-1 / 200

Quick Hit: Pinellas County first-team All-Defensive selection

Player: Brock Nobles

Position: Defensive Line

Hometown: Lyons, Ga.

High School: Toombs HS

Height / Weight: 6-2 / 270

Quick Hit: Region 3-AA first-team All-Region selection

Player: Jean-Luc Noisin

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Chamblee, Ga.

High School: Lakeside HS

Height / Weight: 5-10 / 195

Quick Hit: Helped lead Lakeside HS to first winning season since 2003

Player: Brady Pickett

Position: Offensive Line

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

High School: Myrtle Beach HS

Height / Weight: 6-3 / 280

Quick Hit: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Football Game selection; The State newspaper first-team All-State choice

Player: Cameron Sutton

Position: Tight End

Hometown: Lexington, S.C.

High School: Lexington HS

Height / Weight: 6-3 / 230

Quick Hit: Palmetto I-20 All-Star Football Game selection

