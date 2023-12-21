Drayton Inks Eight Football Student-Athletes during Early National Signing Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Less than a month removed from the conclusion of the 2023 season, The Citadel head football coach Maurice Drayton cemented a strong start to the Bulldogs’ 2023 recruiting class, inking eight high school student-athletes from across three states as part of Early National Signing Day throughout Wednesday.
The Citadel Football | Early National Signing Day | Class of 2023
Player: James Brockington
Position: Defensive Line
Hometown: Kingstree, S.C.
High School: Kingstree HS
Height / Weight: 6-3 / 295
Quick Hit: Energy Bowl North / South All-Star Football Game selection; played under head coach Brian Smith, The Citadel Class of 2001
Player: Marquez Davenport
Position: Defensive Back
Hometown: Saint Matthews, S.C.
High School: Calhoun County HS
Height / Weight: 5-10 / 175
Quick Hit: The State newspaper first-team All-State selection
Player: Braylon Knauth
Position: Wide Receiver
Hometown: Minneola, Fla.
High School: Lake MInneola HS
Height / Weight: 5-8 / 170
Quick Hit: Florida Athletic Coaches Association North / South All-Star Game selection
Player: Nikolas Mirabella
Position: Defensive Back
Hometown: Palm Harbor, Fla.
High School: East Lake HS
Height / Weight: 6-1 / 200
Quick Hit: Pinellas County first-team All-Defensive selection
Player: Brock Nobles
Position: Defensive Line
Hometown: Lyons, Ga.
High School: Toombs HS
Height / Weight: 6-2 / 270
Quick Hit: Region 3-AA first-team All-Region selection
Player: Jean-Luc Noisin
Position: Defensive Back
Hometown: Chamblee, Ga.
High School: Lakeside HS
Height / Weight: 5-10 / 195
Quick Hit: Helped lead Lakeside HS to first winning season since 2003
Player: Brady Pickett
Position: Offensive Line
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
High School: Myrtle Beach HS
Height / Weight: 6-3 / 280
Quick Hit: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Football Game selection; The State newspaper first-team All-State choice
Player: Cameron Sutton
Position: Tight End
Hometown: Lexington, S.C.
High School: Lexington HS
Height / Weight: 6-3 / 230
Quick Hit: Palmetto I-20 All-Star Football Game selection
