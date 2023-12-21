SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground

Latest News

Police say all five children were in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.
5 children killed in house fire died as dad shopped for Christmas gifts, investigators say
FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
Lowcountry beaches are working hard to recover from Sunday’s storm on top of constantly...
Beach renourishment methods debated after storm showcases erosion
VIDEO: Beach renourishment methods debated after storm showcases erosion
North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting