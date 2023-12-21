Experts weigh in on why number of psychiatrists in rural counties is declining

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of psychiatrists in South Carolina is on the rise, but that trend does not carry over to rural counties in the state, according to a recent study.

Rural counties have seen a 33% reduction in the number of licensed general psychiatrists, according to the recently released State Health Assessment. Over 25% of the state, or 14 counties, have no general psychiatrists or psychologists.

Charleston County sees the highest number of psychiatrists and psychologists, which is more than double the next highest county.

It’s a well-known fact that there’s a concentration of psychiatrists along the I-26 corridor, but the rate that the number of psychiatrists in rural counties is dropping is a bit surprising, Dr. Chad Pollock, Medical Director at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, says.

He says people tend to practice where they take courses, and MUSC is the largest training program in the state.

“Because you meet people, you make connections, you find out about jobs,” Pollock says. “People are comfortable where they’re comfortable. Charleston is a nice big city; it’s got lots of things to do.”

He says he doesn’t think the concentration in Charleston County has anything to do with pay. The compensation for physicians isn’t significantly different in one area of the state than the other if employed by the state department or billing insurance, he says.

“If I see a patient and I take commercial insurance, and I see that patient in an office in Charleston, or I see that same patient in an office in Hampton County, or in Williamsburg County where there are no providers, that commercial insurance is going to pay me the same rate,” he says.

Telehealth has made a huge difference when it comes to access to mental health care, he says.

“Whether or not we have a person physically located in your county or not, as far as a psychiatrist, we have someone to take care of your mental health needs,” he says.

But, Mental Health Advocate and Business Development Coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Kelly Troyer, says telehealth requires internet access, a luxury not everyone can afford.

“If we could provide, through Medicaid waivers, funds for people to get internet access so they can get telehealth,” She says, “We did that a lot with the school situation with [COVID-19], why not keep it going?”

