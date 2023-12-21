SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters save puppy brought to station not breathing

Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them...
Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them not breathing.(Burton Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them not breathing.

Burton firefighters Lt. John Calcorzi and Fox Millinder jumped to action when the owner brought the puppy into the Shell Point fire station.

Burton firefighters Fox Millinder (left) and Lt. John Calcorzi (right) were quick to perform...
Burton firefighters Fox Millinder (left) and Lt. John Calcorzi (right) were quick to perform lifesaving measures on a day-old puppy brought to their station Wednesday. The puppy's owner named it "Burton."(Burton Fire District)

The pair treated the puppy the same way they would treat a human child, giving it warmth and stimulation and helping clear the dog’s airway.

With a clear airway, firefighters said the puppy took its first breath and started moving.

The puppy’s owner named it Burton.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child

Latest News

Christmas is right around the corner and many of you may be preparing to hit the roads or take...
AAA expects pre-pandemic travel numbers this holiday
Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group for another year of...
A furry friend can be delivered right to your door this Christmas
Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group for another year of...
VIDEO: A furry friend can be delivered right to your door this Christmas
Christmas is right around the corner and many of you may be preparing to hit the roads or take...
VIDEO: AAA expects pre-pandemic travel numbers this holiday