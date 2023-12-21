A furry friend can be delivered right to your door this Christmas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group for another year of their annual “Home for the Holidays” event, where they will hand-deliver a pet to your door on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Hendrick Automotive Group provides brand new cars as well as volunteers to deliver these pets.

The Charleston Animal Society is a no-kill shelter. Right now, they are at a critical point of overcrowding – specifically with adult dogs and kittens – according to Kay Hyman the director of community engagement for the shelter.

Because of the overcrowding the shelter is facing, they are currently waiving all adoption fees on adult dogs and cats. Adoption fees on puppies, kittens and other animals are 50% off.

Every animal that is adopted from the society is spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, tested for disease and given heartworm and flea prevention.

The animals will be delivered on the morning of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day - your choice. Currently, only six animals are set to be adopted as a part of the “Home for the Holiday” event.

“It’s super important for people to see that we still need help. All year long, we’ve been saying that we’re overcrowded with adult dogs. And it hasn’t changed because the animals are still pouring in and not enough of them are going out. So, this is another way for us to highlight those animals to help us to get them into people’s homes. And there’s nothing better than adding a pet at Christmas time. It’s a really lasting memory,” Hyman said.

Hyman said that while the event is one of her favorite things they do all year, she still encourages people to adopt year-round.

“You know Home for the Holidays is tons of fun, but the core, the bottom line is that we need people to come in and adopt. Even if you don’t want your pet delivered on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, please come in or share our animals on your Facebook page. Do something, help us save lives because we can’t do it without you,” she said.

The shelter wants to get their animals into homes; however, they recognize that adoption is a huge commitment. Hyman said for people who do not wish to adopt, the shelter can still use help in many other ways. Currently, the shelter is doubling any monetary donation received between now and December 31, courtesy of a $25,000 grant. The shelter helps injured and abandoned animals which can be very costly.

“We had a dog come in who had been hit by a car and had to have major surgery. Those things cost a lot to do. So, we really need help right now financially, and if you make a donation before the end of the year that will be matched. We have an amazing matching grant of $25,000 from Hank and Laurel Greer,” Hyman said.

Charleston Animal Society also has a retail store with all kinds of items available for purchase. The profits made from these purchases go towards the society and continuing the work that they do. Hyman said you can also collect supplies for their enrichment programs. One popular item they accept is empty toilet paper rolls that they use for enrichment activities. The shelter accepts all kinds of donations whether in the form of money, supplies or your time. They have many volunteer and foster opportunities for people who may not be quite ready to adopt. A popular foster program is “Paws Around Town” where you are able to take a select animal out just for the day or a single night and the shelter will provide everything you need. Hyman said that everything they do is about saving the lives of animals.

Hyman said that the shelter does not just hold dogs and cats. They have cared for over 140 different species including rabbits, snakes, rats, birds, iguanas, peacocks, pigs and more. If adopting a dog or a cat is not your speed, they currently have a guinea pig, a pigeon, and ducks in house.

Heading into the new year, Charleston Animal Society has quite a few goals and Hyman said that they just need help from the community to continue to save these animals’ lives.

“Charleston County has been a no-kill community since 2013. Our goal in 2024 - and we are going to reach it - is to make the entire state of South Carolina a no-kill state. And that means that we’re making sure that every shelter has the support they need to be able to save every animal that can be saved, whether that means medically saved, transferred to another shelter -there are so many facets of that program that help us to save lives,” Hyman said.

Events like “Home for the Holiday” help the shelter prevent issues like overcrowding. If interested in participating in the “Home for the Holiday” event, you can still sign up until Saturday. The shelter is open Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the shelter, the holiday event, volunteering, fostering or donating, you can find it all on their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.