Gamecocks sign 24 on Signing Day

Gamecocks helmet in front of Williams Brice Stadium
Gamecocks helmet in front of Williams Brice Stadium(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By USC Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The University of South Carolina Football program announced the signing of 24 scholarship student-athletes today. The list includes 16 signees from the high school and junior college ranks for the early signing period that opened today, and eight signees who are coming to South Carolina via the transfer portal from other four-year institutions.

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN (HIGH/LAST SCHOOL)

Mazeo Bennett WR 5-11 180 Greenville, S.C. (Greenville)

David Bucey DB 6-0 195 Savannah, Ga. (Savannah Christian Prep)

Blake Franks OL 6-5 345 Greenville, S.C. (Greenville)

Matthew Fuller RB 5-10 205 Jesup, Ga. (Wayne County)

Debron Gatling WR 6-0 195 Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)

Wendell Gregory LB 6-2 225 Marietta, Ga. (Walton)

Kelvin Hunter DB 6-0 190 Florence, S.C. (West Florence)

Fred “JayR” Johnson LB 6-4 225 Norfolk, Va. (Maury)

Mason Love K/P 5-11 175 Riverside, Mo. (Park Hill South)

Kam Pringle OL 6-7 360 Dorchester, S.C. (Woodland)

Dante Reno QB 6-2 205 Boston, Mass. (Cheshire Academy)

Jerome Simmons DL 6-4 333 Bamberg, S.C. (Bamberg-Ehrhardt/

Highland (Kan.) C.C.)

Michael Smith TE 6-4 250 Savannah, Ga. (Calvary Day School)

Jalewis Solomon DB 6-0 185 Ellaville, Ga. (Schley County)

Dylan Stewart EDGE 6-5 250 Washington, D.C. (Friendship Collegiate)

Josiah Thompson OL 6-7 280 Dillon, S.C. (Dillon)

