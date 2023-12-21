Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to 2155 Morris Baker Boulevard around 12 p.m. for a report of a fight involving a weapon, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Police found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was approached by two men armed with a pistol. Jacobs said the three men got into a fight before one of them shot the victim.

Police said a person came out of an apartment to break the fight up, and the suspects took his phone.

Jacobs said the phone was found by another individual in North Charleston who took it to a location in West Ashley. Officers tracked the phone and it was returned.

No arrests have been made.

