SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant councilmembers receive antisemitic postcards in mail

The first council vote for the hate crime ordinance in Mount Pleasant passed unanimously and...
The first council vote for the hate crime ordinance in Mount Pleasant passed unanimously and the final vote will be at the next meeting in January.(live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Antisemitic postcards were delivered to two Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember’s home addresses this week. The mail delivery follows the first reading of a potential hate crime ordinance for the town.

“All of a sudden this postcard sort of jumped out at me with some pretty incendiary things about Jewish people and sort of an argument against what the town is trying to do in passing a hate intimidation ordinance,” Councilman Daniel Brownstein said.

The postcard called Brownstein a “traitor” and claimed the ordinance would not silence them. This isn’t the first time the town has experienced something of this nature. A few months back, antisemitic flyers were found in seven different neighborhoods.

“It’s very unsettling to them,” Brownstein said. “Particularly the Jewish people who have received them, they are afraid to go to public religious events, afraid to put menorahs in their windows, to wear Jewish jewelry.”

Councilman Carl Ritchie received the same piece of mail and said receiving postcards and flyers such as this would not deter him from protecting the community.

Brownstein said there is only so much the town can do and it’s time for the state to step up and pass a hate crime law.

“We’re one of only two states in the country who hasn’t done that yet,” he said. “I realize in the grand scheme of things a postcard sent to a town councilman’s house is probably a small matter, but I hope it contributes to the overall effort of getting this passed in Columbia.”

The first council vote for the hate crime ordinance in Mount Pleasant passed unanimously and the final vote will be at the next meeting in January.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground

Latest News

People on the Charleston Peninsula will see an increased law enforcement presence starting...
Coroner IDs 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
After complaints, chaos and exploitation, the Charleston County School District’s Board of...
Public now must register in-person to speak at Charleston Co. School meetings