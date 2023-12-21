SC Lottery
Police on scene of shooting at West Ashley playground

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting at a playground in West Ashley.
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting at a playground in West Ashley.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting at a playground in West Ashley.

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Gibson.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

