Public now must register in-person to speak at Charleston Co. School meetings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After complaints, chaos and exploitation, the Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees is reverting to the way people used to sign up for public comment before the pandemic.

Now for people to speak during meetings, anyone interested must register themselves in person instead of electronically.

The 30 spots for public comment at these school district meetings are coveted with hundreds of people attending the meetings and wishing to share with the board their thoughts and opinions.

In recent months, these meetings have sometimes become hostile to this change hoping to create genuine opportunity for all.

The district’s Board of Trustees Chairman Keith Grybowski announced the change last week after he said concerns have been raised about the transparency and security surrounding public comment registration.

“Like any electronic system, you always have that possibility of it being manipulated,” Grybowski says. “Whereas when you show up to the meeting, there’s a sign-up sheet, and everybody has an equal opportunity of signing up and filling one of those covenant 30 spots.”

A security feature was implemented on December 11 showing instances of manipulation in the electronic registration process had occurred. It showed some people exploited the system by filling multiple slots with similar emails, changing registered names, and even registering with names of famous authors.

Grybowski says by switching the system back, it’s in better spirit of what they are trying to accomplish with an overall better process.

“In the spirit of the way we try to run meetings, we’re trying to get a clearer picture of it to give the full community a full opportunity to speak,” he adds.

One local pastor and community advocate, Reverend Nelson Rivers was kicked out of the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13 after speaking past his allotted time with warnings from the board.

Rivers says he has been to hundreds of the district’s meetings over the years and never had this kind of hassle to speak to the board.

“This is trying to inhibit, discourage, and avoid comments from certain people, certain groups of people,” Rivers says. “This is not about not wanting to hear from the public, it’s about which public you want to hear from, which is really what this board is all about.”

He adds by changing the public comment sign-up to in-person, it’s designed to minimize the kind of public input that the board should want.

“When people don’t want to hear from the public, it’s always because they don’t want to engage because they are either doing something wrong, want to get away with something, or don’t want to be burdened with the responsibility of the behavior,” Rivers says.

“We should be able to stand up against that, and I do stand against it and will continue to stand against it,” he adds. “They believe if they can make it more difficult for folks to sign up to speak, that will diminish or reduce the amount of public comment; they’re wrong, that’s not going to happen.”

In response to this change making it harder for people to be heard, Grybowski says they are working on creating more opportunities for the public to be heard with public comment now being available at the next Audit and Finance meeting held by the district on Jan. 3.

“Hopefully as we work through the year, we may cooperate that into other committees, giving the public more chance to comment rather than the limited time and spots we have at board meetings,” Grybowski says.

If you want to comment at a Charleston County school board meeting, members of the public must register themselves in person in the lobby of 75 Calhoun St. Registration opens one hour before the start time of each board meeting.

