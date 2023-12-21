SC Lottery
SLED charges Beaufort Co. man in connection with double homicide

Jamar Smith-Hagood, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Jasper Co. Detention Center)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced that a man is charged in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.

Jamar Smith-Hagood, 23, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An affidavit states that on Sunday, Smith-Hagwood engaged in a fight between two rival groups of people in the parking lot of 51 Riverwalk Blvd. During the fight, Smith-Hagwood waved a firearm and fired multiple times in the direction of the victims.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said two people were killed and two others were injured.

The incident was captured on security cameras from a nearby business, the affidavit states. Witnesses identified Smith-Hagwood as the person on the footage shooting toward the victims. It is believed that the shots fired by him resulted in the death and injuries of the victims.

SLED was requested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday to investigate the double homicide, according to Wunderlich.

Smith-Hagwood is being held in the Jasper County Detention Center.

