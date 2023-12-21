SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Supreme Court will decide on hearing SC Ports appeal in January

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports Authority will be heard.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports Authority will be heard.

The SCPA’s petition for a writ of certiorari asking the highest court in the land to hear arguments on who can operate cranes at Charleston’s Hugh Leatherman Terminal will be distributed for conference Jan. 5.

The National Labor Relations Board previously ruled that union workers could fill all the jobs at the terminal.

That decision was later upheld by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

South Carolina has long run on a hybrid model that allows state employees to operate the cranes at state port facilities while other jobs are filled by union workers.

However, the current ILA master contract states that any newly opened port will not be used by shipping companies unless every job at that port is staffed by a union member.

When the Leatherman Terminal opened, the ILA sent out a reminder to carriers that their contract required them to use fully union-staffed ports except the hybrid terminals already in use in Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia.

Two carriers were met with a lawsuit after using a then hybrid-staffed Leatherman terminal leading to those carriers requesting to port in already established terminals.

The Ports Authority asked the Supreme Court to hear the case saying the union is violating secondary boycott laws.

Lawmakers from Georgia and South Carolina have filed briefs in support of the ports.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in a support filing warned allowing the union to fill all jobs would have consequences beyond the initial job loss for state employees.

The port has called the court’s decision a matter of national importance because of the impact on the hybrid model and said the terminal represents a significant asset for the state’s port business.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is charged with...
SLED charges former Highway Patrol trooper with biting a child

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports...
VIDEO: Supreme Court will decide on hearing SC Ports appeal in January
Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group for another year of...
A furry friend can be delivered right to your door this Christmas
Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Hendrick Automotive Group for another year of...
VIDEO: A furry friend can be delivered right to your door this Christmas
Christmas is right around the corner and many of you may be preparing to hit the roads or take...
VIDEO: AAA expects pre-pandemic travel numbers this holiday