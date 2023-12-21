Supreme Court will decide on hearing SC Ports appeal in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide next month if an appeal filed by the South Carolina Ports Authority will be heard.

The SCPA’s petition for a writ of certiorari asking the highest court in the land to hear arguments on who can operate cranes at Charleston’s Hugh Leatherman Terminal will be distributed for conference Jan. 5.

The National Labor Relations Board previously ruled that union workers could fill all the jobs at the terminal.

That decision was later upheld by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

South Carolina has long run on a hybrid model that allows state employees to operate the cranes at state port facilities while other jobs are filled by union workers.

However, the current ILA master contract states that any newly opened port will not be used by shipping companies unless every job at that port is staffed by a union member.

When the Leatherman Terminal opened, the ILA sent out a reminder to carriers that their contract required them to use fully union-staffed ports except the hybrid terminals already in use in Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia.

Two carriers were met with a lawsuit after using a then hybrid-staffed Leatherman terminal leading to those carriers requesting to port in already established terminals.

The Ports Authority asked the Supreme Court to hear the case saying the union is violating secondary boycott laws.

Lawmakers from Georgia and South Carolina have filed briefs in support of the ports.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in a support filing warned allowing the union to fill all jobs would have consequences beyond the initial job loss for state employees.

The port has called the court’s decision a matter of national importance because of the impact on the hybrid model and said the terminal represents a significant asset for the state’s port business.

