Troopers investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. when a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south on US 601 and collided with a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway, troopers say.

They say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died from injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

