SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Orangeburg

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. when a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south on US 601 and collided with a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway, troopers say.

They say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died from injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
A crash on Maybank Highway has both directions closed between River Road and the Stono River...
Coroner identifies victim in Maybank Hwy. crash
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground

Latest News

VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Orangeburg
People on the Charleston Peninsula will see an increased law enforcement presence starting...
Coroner IDs 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Christmas is right around the corner and many of you may be preparing to hit the roads or take...
AAA expects pre-pandemic travel numbers this holiday