Winter begins this evening, warming trend begins today!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Winter officially arrives at 10:27 this evening even though it’s felt like it’s been here all week! Another very cold morning will give way to plenty of sunshine and a slight warming trend this afternoon. A mostly sunny sky will warm temps into the upper 50s this afternoon. Temps won’t be quite as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, low to mid 40s at the coast. Highs will climb into the low 60s Friday and mid 60s Saturday. Dry weather will continue through at least Saturday before our next storm system begins to head our way. There will be a very small chance of a shower on Christmas Eve with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. A better chance of rain will arrive sometime Christmas Day or Christmas night. Rain will likely be on the increase late in the day with wet weather possible through at least Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for Christmas.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 66.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 67.

