1 killed in early-morning Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in an early-morning crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 178 near Morgan Drive.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said a 2017 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Highway 178 when it ran off the road and hit a culvert. The Impala then hit an embankment and flipped over.

The driver died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.