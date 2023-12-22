1st ever All-Friday Night Lights postseason honors revealed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time, Live 5 News is honoring the best high school football performers in the Lowcountry for the 2023 season with our inaugural All-Friday Night Lights team. We’ll be naming a 1st team and 2nd team for offense, defense and special teams as well as naming a Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
1st team offense
Quarterback
Jaden Cummings, Jr, Summerville
The signal caller for one of the best offenses we’ve seen in the Lowcountry in several years. After transferring from Hanahan, Cummings put up big numbers in his first season with the Green Wave completing 69% of his passes throwing for 3333 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Running Back
JJ Fludd, Jr, Porter-Gaud
Fludd decided to come out for the football team last Summer after focusing on basketball the last several years and the Cyclones were glad he did. Fludd would rush for 2,279 yards averaging over 10 yards per carry on the season and a Lowcountry best 37 touchdowns.
Kevon Rivera, Sr, Hanahan
One of the most consistent runners the last few seasons, Rivera capped off his Hawks career going over the 2,000 yard mark with 2,099 yards averaging almost 7.5 yards per carry and scoring 32 touchdowns.
Wide Receiver
Derrick Salley, Sr, Ashley Ridge
A North-South game participant, Salley led the Lowcountry with 108 catches for 2,027 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Yannick Smith, Sr, Summerville
Mr. Everything for the Green Wave, Smith had 69 catches for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Shrine Bowl selection also added 8 more touchdowns on returns.
Tight End
Jalen Barry, Sr, Ft. Dorchester
The security blanket for the Patriots offense, Barry had 28 catches for 485 yards and 7 touchdowns
Offensive line
Kam Pringle, Sr, Woodland
An Under Armour All-American, the South Carolina commit graded out at 89% according to his coaches and had 38 domination blocks
Mike Jones, So. Oceanside Collegiate
A leader upfront for the 2-A state champions, Jones graded out at 93% and had 14 pancake blocks
Adam Traylor, Sr, Summerville
Graded out at 90% for the Green Wave with 30 knockdown blocks and gave up no sacks and had no penalties called on him this year.
Landon Stradcutter, Sr, Stratford
A North-South selection and All-Region pick, Stradcutter only gave up 1 sack and had 1 penalty called on him for the season
Magnum Chestnut, Sr, James Island
A team captain for the Trojans, Chestnut was the anchor for a line that helped James Island average more than 200 yards on the ground per game.
All-Purpose Back
Jvaarez Sumpter, Jr, Timberland
Not only had 46 catches for 657 yards and 10 touchdowns, he also added 4 kickoff returns for a touchdown and 2 punt returns for a touchdown.
Kicker
Sam Crocker, Sr, Philip Simmons
Went 42-50 on extra points and 3-5 on field goals with a long of 34 yards. He also had 29 touchbacks on 73 kickoffs.
2nd Team offense
Quarterback
Harold Gathers, Sr, Baptist Hill
Connected on 70% of his passes throwing for 2,516 yards with 30 touchdowns
Running Back
KJ Asbury, Sr, Philip Simmons
Rushed for 1,685 yards with 22 touchdowns
Trae Green, Sr, Summerville
Rushed for 1,376 yards and 27 touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Romaine Grant, Jr, Baptist Hill
53 catches for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns
Aydan Hogan, So, Northwood Academy
70 catches for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns
Tight End
Bryce Rothwell, Sr, Beckham
A Shrine Bowl selection, had 16 catches for 207 yards with 4 touchdowns and 22 pancake blocks
Offensive Line
Mauriceo Summers, Sr, Goose Creek
All-Region selection graded out at 86% with 15 knockdown blocks
Dillian McLaughlin, Sr, Military Magnet
Graded out at 82% and had 50 pancake blocks
Antwain Mitchell, Jr, Hanahan
Had 40 pancake blocks
Ty’rik Deas, Sr, Ft. Dorchester
Team captain graded out at 86% with 21 pancake blocks
Daniel Dounian, Jr, West Ashley
Graded out at 87% and had 22 pancake blocks
All-Purpose
TJ Wright, Sr, Woodland
Rushed for 1,432 yards and 14 touchdowns while also making 13 catches for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns
Honorable Mentions
Quarterbacks
Kylen Brown, Sr, Timberland
Hayden Burris, Jr, Palmetto Christian
Kymani Clary, So, Goose Creek
Jachin Davis, So, Stratford
David Dounian, Jr, West Ashley
Wayland Gruber, Sr, Dorchester Academy
Julius Hippensteel, Jr, Hanahan
Trevor Kalisz, So, Ashley Ridge
Aiden Manavian, Fr, Oceanside Collegiate
Tyler Mungin, Sr, Cross
Edward Reidenbach, Sr, Oceanside Collegiate
Henry Rivers, Fr, Berkeley
Braxton Scott, Sr, James Island
Charles Watson, Sr, Ft. Dorchester
Will Watson, So, Pinewood Prep
Running Backs
Jayden Acosta, Jr, Ashley Ridge
Charles Byrd, Sr, Beckham
Davian Brown, Sr, Ft. Dorchester
Kevin Brown, Sr, West Ashley
Keveon Ford, Jr, Academic Magnet
Marik Gibbs, Jr, First Baptist
Connor Hartzog, Sr, Dorchester Academy
Markell Holman, Sr, Stratford
Karmello Jones, Jr, Cross
Meliq McGowan, So, Goose Creek
Grayson Salego, Fr, Pinewood Prep
Amor “Tank” Scott, Jr, James Island
Stephen Segars, Sr, Beckham
DeShawn Tompkins, Sr, Cane Bay
Jaylen Waters, Jr, Military Magnet
Mason White, Sr, West Ashley
Sharod Williams, Sr, Philip Simmons
Wide Receivers
Carter Adams, Sr, Wando
Kayden Bash, Jr, Berkeley
Kevin Boone, Jr, Berkeley
John Brown, Sr, North Charleston
Tyler Burnette, Jr, West Ashley
Troy Dandridge, Sr, Pinewood Prep
Evan Daniels, Sr, Goose Creek
Gavin Gaspar, Jr, Oceanside Collegiate
Dur Goldsmith, Jr, Hanahan
Landon Gomes, Sr, Hanahan
Shy’Juan Grant, Sr, Goose Creek
Dean McCullough, Jr, Academic Magnet
Rickey Middleton, Sr, Baptist Hill
Mason Ombres, Sr, Beckham
Quintrelle Pettiford, Sr, Summerville
Caden Ramsey, So, Cross
Ethan Ranew, So, West Ashley
Wushi Ravenel, Sr, James Island
Mul-Ty Snider, Sr, Ft Dorchester
Terrance Stallworth, Jr, Pinewood Prep
Will Virgillio, Jr, Oceanside Collegiate
James Way, Sr, Cross
Tight End
Jude Claborn, Jr, West Ashley
Sam Riddy, Sr, North Charleston
DC Simmons, Sr, Ashley Ridge
Brody Tonan, So, Philip Simmons
Keshon Washington, Jr, Summerville
Offensive Line
Tre Arena, Sr, Pinewood Prep
Charlie Bean, Jr, Oceanside Collegiate
Max Beckstine, Sr, West Ashley
Maverick Chestnut, Sr, James Island
John Corley, Jr, Summerville
Kevin Cobbs, Sr, Ashley Ridge
Daniel Dounian, Jr, West Ashley
Jack Fortson, Sr, Porter-Gaud
Jon Garrett, Sr, James Island
Desmond Green, So, Timberland
Xavier Green, Sr, Woodland
Deante Greene, Jr, Military Magnet
Will Hutto, Sr, First Baptist
Dallas Lee, Jr, Goose Creek
Haze Marchant, So, Porter-Gaud
Porter Matthews, Sr, Porter-Gaud
Preston Murphy, Sr, Ft. Dorchester
Hampton O’Donald, Jr, West Ashley
Steven Pickard, So, Philip Simmons
Derek Pickel, Sr, Ashley Ridge
Isiah Richardson, Sr, Ashley Ridge
Frank Schmidt, Jr, Porter-Gaud
Ben Smith, Sr, Pinewood Prep
Tyreon Summerson, So, Woodland
Quarmaine Vaughn, So, Philip Simmons
Will Wagner, Sr, West Ashley
Kicker
Jacob Adams, Jr, West Ashley
Coleman Fulkerson, Sr, Pinewood Prep
Keith McCune, So, Ashley Ridge
