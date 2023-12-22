1st ever All-Friday Night Lights postseason honors revealed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time, Live 5 News is honoring the best high school football performers in the Lowcountry for the 2023 season with our inaugural All-Friday Night Lights team. We’ll be naming a 1st team and 2nd team for offense, defense and special teams as well as naming a Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

1st team offense

Quarterback

Jaden Cummings, Jr, Summerville

The signal caller for one of the best offenses we’ve seen in the Lowcountry in several years. After transferring from Hanahan, Cummings put up big numbers in his first season with the Green Wave completing 69% of his passes throwing for 3333 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Running Back

JJ Fludd, Jr, Porter-Gaud

Fludd decided to come out for the football team last Summer after focusing on basketball the last several years and the Cyclones were glad he did. Fludd would rush for 2,279 yards averaging over 10 yards per carry on the season and a Lowcountry best 37 touchdowns.

Kevon Rivera, Sr, Hanahan

One of the most consistent runners the last few seasons, Rivera capped off his Hawks career going over the 2,000 yard mark with 2,099 yards averaging almost 7.5 yards per carry and scoring 32 touchdowns.

Wide Receiver

Derrick Salley, Sr, Ashley Ridge

A North-South game participant, Salley led the Lowcountry with 108 catches for 2,027 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Yannick Smith, Sr, Summerville

Mr. Everything for the Green Wave, Smith had 69 catches for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Shrine Bowl selection also added 8 more touchdowns on returns.

Tight End

Jalen Barry, Sr, Ft. Dorchester

The security blanket for the Patriots offense, Barry had 28 catches for 485 yards and 7 touchdowns

Offensive line

Kam Pringle, Sr, Woodland

An Under Armour All-American, the South Carolina commit graded out at 89% according to his coaches and had 38 domination blocks

Mike Jones, So. Oceanside Collegiate

A leader upfront for the 2-A state champions, Jones graded out at 93% and had 14 pancake blocks

Adam Traylor, Sr, Summerville

Graded out at 90% for the Green Wave with 30 knockdown blocks and gave up no sacks and had no penalties called on him this year.

Landon Stradcutter, Sr, Stratford

A North-South selection and All-Region pick, Stradcutter only gave up 1 sack and had 1 penalty called on him for the season

Magnum Chestnut, Sr, James Island

A team captain for the Trojans, Chestnut was the anchor for a line that helped James Island average more than 200 yards on the ground per game.

All-Purpose Back

Jvaarez Sumpter, Jr, Timberland

Not only had 46 catches for 657 yards and 10 touchdowns, he also added 4 kickoff returns for a touchdown and 2 punt returns for a touchdown.

Kicker

Sam Crocker, Sr, Philip Simmons

Went 42-50 on extra points and 3-5 on field goals with a long of 34 yards. He also had 29 touchbacks on 73 kickoffs.

2nd Team offense

Quarterback

Harold Gathers, Sr, Baptist Hill

Connected on 70% of his passes throwing for 2,516 yards with 30 touchdowns

Running Back

KJ Asbury, Sr, Philip Simmons

Rushed for 1,685 yards with 22 touchdowns

Trae Green, Sr, Summerville

Rushed for 1,376 yards and 27 touchdowns

Wide Receiver

Romaine Grant, Jr, Baptist Hill

53 catches for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns

Aydan Hogan, So, Northwood Academy

70 catches for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns

Tight End

Bryce Rothwell, Sr, Beckham

A Shrine Bowl selection, had 16 catches for 207 yards with 4 touchdowns and 22 pancake blocks

Offensive Line

Mauriceo Summers, Sr, Goose Creek

All-Region selection graded out at 86% with 15 knockdown blocks

Dillian McLaughlin, Sr, Military Magnet

Graded out at 82% and had 50 pancake blocks

Antwain Mitchell, Jr, Hanahan

Had 40 pancake blocks

Ty’rik Deas, Sr, Ft. Dorchester

Team captain graded out at 86% with 21 pancake blocks

Daniel Dounian, Jr, West Ashley

Graded out at 87% and had 22 pancake blocks

All-Purpose

TJ Wright, Sr, Woodland

Rushed for 1,432 yards and 14 touchdowns while also making 13 catches for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns

Honorable Mentions

Quarterbacks

Kylen Brown, Sr, Timberland

Hayden Burris, Jr, Palmetto Christian

Kymani Clary, So, Goose Creek

Jachin Davis, So, Stratford

David Dounian, Jr, West Ashley

Wayland Gruber, Sr, Dorchester Academy

Julius Hippensteel, Jr, Hanahan

Trevor Kalisz, So, Ashley Ridge

Aiden Manavian, Fr, Oceanside Collegiate

Tyler Mungin, Sr, Cross

Edward Reidenbach, Sr, Oceanside Collegiate

Henry Rivers, Fr, Berkeley

Braxton Scott, Sr, James Island

Charles Watson, Sr, Ft. Dorchester

Will Watson, So, Pinewood Prep

Running Backs

Jayden Acosta, Jr, Ashley Ridge

Charles Byrd, Sr, Beckham

Davian Brown, Sr, Ft. Dorchester

Kevin Brown, Sr, West Ashley

Keveon Ford, Jr, Academic Magnet

Marik Gibbs, Jr, First Baptist

Connor Hartzog, Sr, Dorchester Academy

Markell Holman, Sr, Stratford

Karmello Jones, Jr, Cross

Meliq McGowan, So, Goose Creek

Grayson Salego, Fr, Pinewood Prep

Amor “Tank” Scott, Jr, James Island

Stephen Segars, Sr, Beckham

DeShawn Tompkins, Sr, Cane Bay

Jaylen Waters, Jr, Military Magnet

Mason White, Sr, West Ashley

Sharod Williams, Sr, Philip Simmons

Wide Receivers

Carter Adams, Sr, Wando

Kayden Bash, Jr, Berkeley

Kevin Boone, Jr, Berkeley

John Brown, Sr, North Charleston

Tyler Burnette, Jr, West Ashley

Troy Dandridge, Sr, Pinewood Prep

Evan Daniels, Sr, Goose Creek

Gavin Gaspar, Jr, Oceanside Collegiate

Dur Goldsmith, Jr, Hanahan

Landon Gomes, Sr, Hanahan

Shy’Juan Grant, Sr, Goose Creek

Dean McCullough, Jr, Academic Magnet

Rickey Middleton, Sr, Baptist Hill

Mason Ombres, Sr, Beckham

Quintrelle Pettiford, Sr, Summerville

Caden Ramsey, So, Cross

Ethan Ranew, So, West Ashley

Wushi Ravenel, Sr, James Island

Mul-Ty Snider, Sr, Ft Dorchester

Terrance Stallworth, Jr, Pinewood Prep

Will Virgillio, Jr, Oceanside Collegiate

James Way, Sr, Cross

Tight End

Jude Claborn, Jr, West Ashley

Sam Riddy, Sr, North Charleston

DC Simmons, Sr, Ashley Ridge

Brody Tonan, So, Philip Simmons

Keshon Washington, Jr, Summerville

Offensive Line

Tre Arena, Sr, Pinewood Prep

Charlie Bean, Jr, Oceanside Collegiate

Max Beckstine, Sr, West Ashley

Maverick Chestnut, Sr, James Island

John Corley, Jr, Summerville

Kevin Cobbs, Sr, Ashley Ridge

Daniel Dounian, Jr, West Ashley

Jack Fortson, Sr, Porter-Gaud

Jon Garrett, Sr, James Island

Desmond Green, So, Timberland

Xavier Green, Sr, Woodland

Deante Greene, Jr, Military Magnet

Will Hutto, Sr, First Baptist

Dallas Lee, Jr, Goose Creek

Haze Marchant, So, Porter-Gaud

Porter Matthews, Sr, Porter-Gaud

Preston Murphy, Sr, Ft. Dorchester

Hampton O’Donald, Jr, West Ashley

Steven Pickard, So, Philip Simmons

Derek Pickel, Sr, Ashley Ridge

Isiah Richardson, Sr, Ashley Ridge

Frank Schmidt, Jr, Porter-Gaud

Ben Smith, Sr, Pinewood Prep

Tyreon Summerson, So, Woodland

Quarmaine Vaughn, So, Philip Simmons

Will Wagner, Sr, West Ashley

Kicker

Jacob Adams, Jr, West Ashley

Coleman Fulkerson, Sr, Pinewood Prep

Keith McCune, So, Ashley Ridge

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.