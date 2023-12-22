SC Lottery
2 teens arrested in deadly West Ashley playground shooting

The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with a shooting at a West Ashley playground.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with a shooting at a West Ashley playground.

Police on Friday said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Both were being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers responded to Forest Park Playground around 1:15 p.m. Thursday where they found the body of a 20-year-old man on the ground between the parking lot and the tennis courts.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said an 18-year-old man was hurt in the shooting and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Police say the investigation is still active and are asking anyone with information to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

