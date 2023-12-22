6 injured in crash on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-95 seriously injured two people and sent four others to the hospital with injuries.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two vehicles heading south on I-95 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when they collided in a construction zone.

One of the vehicles, a Jeep, went into the median. The second car, a Sebring convertible, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The two people inside the Sebring were taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries, firefighters said.

The other four that were injured were taken to an area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

