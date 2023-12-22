Charleston Co. School District legal fees top $1.4 million

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Every year, the Charleston County School District spends more money on lawyers, lawsuits and legal advice.

In the last fiscal year covering July 2022 through June 2023, the district spent more than $1.4 million on legal services. The district’s transparency reports show that’s up from about a million dollars the year before and nearly twice the year before that when legal fees cost the district around $800,000.

School board member Leah Whatley says those numbers surprised her.

“It was a little shocking to see the totals, but lawyers are expensive,” Whatley said. “We have had a number of cases that are pending legislation and lawsuits and even coming into the district, these things have been pending, some very complex issues as well.”

It’s a troubling trend that appears to not be slowing down. The same transparency reports indicate the district is on track to top last year’s spending. Board member Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson says legal expenses are getting out of hand.

“The district’s recent spending on legal fees is unacceptable. It’s not just a number — it’s a glaring symptom of the mindset driving recent decisions and actions taken by our board and district leadership,” Dunmeyer-Roberson said. “The district’s spending on legal fees is just one stark reminder of how far we’ve strayed from our duty to be prudent with the public’s trust and funds.”

There’s no good way to calculate what the state’s second-largest school district should be spending on legal fees, but by its own investigation, the district found the next-largest school district in Horry County was only spending about $600,000—less than half of the Charleston County School District’s legal spending.

A lot changed in the school district from fiscal year 22 to fiscal year 23. The district went through two superintendents, searched for a third and elected an entirely new school board.

Legal fees noticeably began going up after the district parted ways with its in-house general counsel, Mercedes Pinckney Reese and replaced her with two attorneys who took over the district’s legal department. Before Pinckney Reese left, she wrote a letter to the then-superintendent Don Kennedy and the school board highlighting a number of issues with the new attorneys, chief among them cost.

Retired Judge Margaret Seymour and attorney Alice Paylor took over Pinckney Reese’s responsibilities at hourly rates of $550 and $450 an hour, respectively. Seymour and Paylor were brought in under the title of interim co-general counsel. Paylor is an expert in educational law and is highly regarded for her knowledge of the specific legal issues associated with the Charleston County School District.

“She’s worth what she’s paid,” Whatley said. “But she is not the only attorney that is paid $450 an hour; she is an expert, so that comes with the package.”

After they were hired, the bills started coming in. The first set of charges filed in the transparency reports are two for about $13,000 and a third for roughly $47,000.

The former school board chair, Pam McKinney spoke about the rising costs back in November.

“We both know that our society has become very litigious, and I have no doubt that that’s part of the reason for an increase,” McKinney said.

Bills to the new general counsel’s law firm, Saxton & Stump LLC, went from zero percent of the district’s legal budget in fiscal year 22 to more than 65 percent of the district’s legal budget in fiscal year 23. Of the $1.4 million spent in 2023, $919,483.99 went to Saxton & Stump LLC.

“The public also needs to know that Charleston County School District is a business. Its business is to educate children,” McKinney said. “Its budget is almost a billion dollars. When you look at a business that big with legal fees of that number, it makes for a different perspective for people to understand it.”

Paylor reiterates the same sentiments, saying she inherited a mess that took the better part of a year to organize.

“The reality is that the CCSD is a billion-dollar business, and it has a multitude of legal issues. Under my and Judge Seymour’s leadership, we have a good handle on the depth and breadth of cases, but it took a lot of time,” Paylor wrote in a statement. “My mission this year is to bring the legal fees and costs down while providing quality legal services that serve the best interests of the district.”

Under Pinckney-Reese, the district utilized a framework to cap the cost of attorneys. The highest range on that framework is $245 per hour.

For reference, state departments and agencies cap attorney hourly rates at $180 an hour. There are no such caps for school districts.

Parent Joy Brown says that money could be going somewhere else.

“In my opinion, it’s an extravagant amount to spend,” Brown said. “It could be going to our kids, to our education curriculum, so many things that we really need.”

“With every dollar spent on frivolous and politically motivated legal battles, that’s a dollar taken from classrooms, teachers, and students who need it most,” Dunmeyer-Roberson said. “We must confront the truth: our district is hemorrhaging funds, with legal fees being just the start.”

The current fiscal year started in July, but already legal charges have topped more than half a million dollars, on track to top last year’s spending.

Whatley says several large pending issues and long, contentious board meetings are partially to blame for the ballooning cost of legal counsel.

“You have a few board members who like to use the dais to pontificate, engage in political activism, fighting and arguing,” Whatley said. “So, when you have an attorney that’s paid $450 an hour and you’re taking a meeting that should only max two hours and making it five and a half, 6. We have even been there for 10 hours one night.”

Paylor disputes the legal fees calculated using the district’s transparency reports and says the Saxton & Stump LLC takeover has saved the district money.

“I refute the below assertion that “legal spending has grown.” In FY22, under the direction of CCSD’s internal staff attorney, outside legal costs were $2,335,570, and additional internal CCSD attorney costs were approximately $175,000,” Paylor wrote. “The district actually saw a 60% reduction in outside legal fees, with a grand total of $1,411,076.”

A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district did spend $2,335,570 on legal fees in FY22. The difference between what’s reported in the transparency reports and the district’s FOIA is a single charge for $1.3 million that the district recorded as part of a settlement.

The district received a settlement for $4,750,000 from the SC Department of Commerce, Division of Public Railways vs. CCSD. From that settlement, 28%—or about $1.3 million—went to Williams and Walsh, the attorneys on the case.

“A journal entry was recorded to the district’s legal services account to satisfy this requirement in the settlement,” CCSD staff wrote in a statement. “Please know because this was not a direct payment to Williams and Walsh, it is not in our accounting system as a vendor payment; therefore, it’s not on the transparency report.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.