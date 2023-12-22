Charleston County Council gives OK on next step for Better North Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Better North Bridge is one step closer to reality after a vote from Charleston County Council Thursday night.

The project involves building a standalone bike and pedestrian bridge beside the existing bridge, which stretches from Poston Road in West Ashley to Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

The existing bridge does not accommodate pedestrians, claiming the lives of four bicyclists since 2015, according to Charleston County.

“I know there’s a lot of commuters that use it, coming from North Charleston to West Ashley, and they’re risking their lives every day,” Oliver Gill, an employee at Charleston Bicycle Company says.

The existing bridge is the fastest and most dangerous option for commuters to get to West Ashley from North Charleston, he says.

“It’s extremely unsafe for anyone to get over this bridge except in a car,” he says, “Not everyone can afford a car, and the bus kind of sucks.”

West Ashley resident Sherry Glaab says her son commutes to North Charleston often. Right now, his only option to get across the bridge is riding the bus, which she says isn’t always reliable.

“I had to pick him up just the other day because three of the buses he was supposed to pick up or catch either didn’t show up or didn’t show up on time,” she says.

She says that on top of the fact that it’s illegal, she would never allow her son to bike across the bridge because it’s too dangerous.

“It’s just not safe, I’ve seen on the news people have gotten killed trying to walk across,” She says, “And, with me driving across the bridge all the time, I see people walking on it and it’s just very dangerous.”

Thursday’s vote gave county staff the OK to work on a federal grant application to fund the project. Executive Director of Charleston Moves, Katie Zimmerman says they’ve applied for this grant twice before and have been denied.

She’s hoping the third time’s the charm.

“Right now, we have people who don’t have another option, who need to get across that bridge, and they’re taking their lives into their hands to do so, and that is unacceptable,” Zimmerman says.

The cost of the bridge was estimated at around $45 million at the time of the last grant application. During Thursday’s meeting, County officials estimated it will grow to $50-55 million with the rise in construction cost.

