Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a West Ashley playground shooting.

Erick Ortega-Alvarez, 20, died on the scene from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

The Charleston Police Department announced that two teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting at the playground.

Police on Friday said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Both were being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers responded to Forest Park Playground around 1:15 p.m. Thursday where they found the body of Ortega-Alvarez on the ground between the parking lot and the tennis courts.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said an 18-year-old man was hurt in the shooting and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police say the investigation is still active and are asking anyone with information to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

