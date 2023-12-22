Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Georgetown Co. girl
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.
Hannah Mercer, 16, was last seen just before 8 p.m. Thursday at her home on Sedley Court in the Wedgefield subdivision.
Mercer is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies said she may be wearing a black and white jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5201.
