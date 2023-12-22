SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Georgetown Co. girl

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Dec. 22, 2023
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Hannah Mercer, 16, was last seen just before 8 p.m. Thursday at her home on Sedley Court in the Wedgefield subdivision.

Mercer is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies said she may be wearing a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5201.

