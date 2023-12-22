SC Lottery
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says

Weeks after a transgender woman from the Pee Dee was found dead in Columbia, authorities have now ruled her death was not a homicide.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) - Weeks after a transgender woman from the Pee Dee was found dead in Columbia, authorities have now ruled her death was not a homicide.

Our sister station in Columbia, WIS, reports that Shandon Floyd’s death was not a homicide according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office. Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford also told WIS that no further information about the autopsy will be released per the family’s request.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Friends, loved ones remember transgender woman found dead in Columbia

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department also told WIS that three persons of interest in Floyd’s death were also cleared of any wrongdoing.

Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14, with no signs of foul play found in an initial investigation.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence and staying together at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told Richland County deputies that he let her borrow his car around 3 a.m. on Nov. 9 but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

According to WIS, Floyd took a man she had been hanging out with to a store. Surveillance video captured two people getting out of the car, making it the last time Floyd was seen.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WIS/WMBF. All rights reserved.

