Glasper scores 30, N.C. A&T takes down Coastal Carolina 85-82

Coastal Carolina basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Landon Glasper’s 30 points led N.C. A&T over Coastal Carolina 85-82 on Thursday night.

Glasper had five rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (2-10). Camian Shell shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Chanticleers (3-8) were led by John Ojiako, who posted 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 14 points and two blocks from Jimmy Nichols.

