Glasper scores 30, N.C. A&T takes down Coastal Carolina 85-82

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Landon Glasper’s 30 points led N.C. A&T over Coastal Carolina 85-82 on Thursday night.

Glasper had five rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (2-10). Camian Shell shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Chanticleers (3-8) were led by John Ojiako, who posted 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 14 points and two blocks from Jimmy Nichols.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.