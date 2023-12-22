‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A year after Live 5 News first investigated a Lowcountry pool company that left customers with unfinished and sometimes dangerous pools, the owners of the company have now been arrested.

The owners of Indigo Pools, Josh and Ashley Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester County with breach of trust with fraudulent intent of more than $10,000.

After being arrested on Thursday, Ashley is out on a PR bond and Josh was released on a $60,000 bond but was turned over to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for additional charges.

Previous investigations revealed Indigo Pools customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.

“It sounds bad, but I was excited, I was elated,” Brandy Sutherland, the original customer on the class-action lawsuit says. “I was happy that the people who were their victims are finally getting a little bit of justice. I mean, they might get out of jail, temporarily but at least they’re being held accountable.”

The Ingrams filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 19, but that is not stopping the criminal and civil charges from continuing for the duo.

Many of the customers say they never expected to see the Ingrams held responsible for their actions and behind bars.

“I don’t think I could get a better Christmas present. We’ve been waiting on this for years, and we didn’t think this would happen; we were told it was all going to end up being civil.” One of the first Indigo Pools Customers to shed light on the situation, Dan Anessi says. “We’re just grateful that some of the people pursued it hard, and finally got a judge to sign off on it. So now it’s time to pay up.”

A class-action lawsuit against Indigo Pools was filed by the Anastopoulo Law Firm on Nov. 30, 2022, representing almost 100 customers.

Anastopoulo Lawyer Roy Willey says the ongoing criminal cases should not have much of an impact on the class-action lawsuit since the evidence is nearly the same.

“The class action case is still in the discovery phase. This is obviously a major development, and we have been able to establish that there is some insurance that potentially covers some of the pools, which is good, because it means that some of these folks may get relief,” Willey says.

“Now we have this criminal update, which is welcome news for the people that have been defrauded,” he adds.

While those being represented in the class-action await news, Sutherland says they are ready to fight the Ingrams in civil court.

“Now we have some help on the criminal side with the counties that are going after Josh and Ashley,” she says. “If someone does you wrong, don’t just brush it off and move along, especially when it’s on this scale. You kind of have to work together and do whatever you can, and here we are, where we’re moving forward civilly.”

Anessi says throughout this experience he has noticed how unregulated the pool industry is, opening his eyes to a gap in the legal system.

“We want them to do time in jail, but we also want the local officials and the state officials to maybe take heed of this,” Anessi says. “We’re not the only people that had to deal with a company doing this. There’s been multiple companies in the state that have had the same situation where they’ve ripped people off.”

“I think it’s time that the state stepped in,” he adds.

