Lawsuit filed against Charleston County School District over interim chief role

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is facing a new legal challenge from a man who believed he would become the next interim chief of schools for the district.

Daryl Burns is suing the district for breach of trust and negligence.

Court documents state Burns was offered and accepted the role of Interim Chief of Schools in July, accepting the role on July 18 and a salary of $195,000. The roll was supposed to run until June 30, 2024.

A letter sent to Burns from then Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien noted the position was an interim role but encouraged Burns to apply for a permanent position if it were posted.

Court documents state Deputy Superintendent Anita Huggins told Burns she was “optimistic and excited” for Burns to take the position.

Burns said he was “really excited” for the new role.

Burns alleges that the contract was breached the next month and he was informed by the district that the July 18 agreement would not be honored and that salary would not be paid.

The complaint alleges the district informed Burns of the decision to not uphold the contract after he had told the Racine Unified School District of his intention to resign and made plans to move his family to Charleston.

The complaint states Gallien, Huggins and Chief Human Resources Officer William Briggman were all aware of the contract signed between Burns and the district.

A least two members of the school board were also aware of the hire, court documents state.

Burns currently serves as the Deputy Chief of High Schools for Racine Unified School District. The same school district that Gallien was hired from.

Gallien, who was hired by the district on July 1, was suspended by the school board in September in a 5-4 vote. He would resign from the position on Oct. 27.

Gallien filed a now-dropped lawsuit against the district while he was suspended alleging district policies and the school board had hindered his ability to do his job.

One of the complaints in that lawsuit stemmed from Gallien’s attempt to hire two administrators he had worked with previously in Wisconsin.

The district has not yet returned a request for comment.

