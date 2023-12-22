SC Lottery
Man with Down syndrome who lost bike during burglary receives new one from deputies

Good news out of Anderson County
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were feeling the Christmas spirit this week as they helped buy a new bike for a man with Down syndrome after his was stolen during a reported burglary.

Deputies said they pulled their money together to purchase the bike just before Christmas.

According to deputies, someone recently reportedly snuck onto the family’s property in Deerwood Trail, where they damaged and stole multiple items, including the man’s bike.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shared the moment on social media, showing the man trying out his new ride. In the post, deputies said, “With only a few words exchanged, you could tell just how excited he was to be reunited with a set of wheels.

