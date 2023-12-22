Porch piracy rates increase with the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nationally, research shows an increase in package thefts throughout the year, and one Lowcountry detective says the area has seen this impact, particularly during the holiday season.

According to an annual research report from Safewise, an estimated three out of four people have had a package stolen in their lifetime. Seventy-one percent of stolen packages are valued under $100 and the average cost of a stolen package is about $50. Safewise estimates that approximately 119 million packages were stolen this year. Using this data, the Safewise report states that, in total, there have been approximately $6 billion in losses due to package theft throughout the year. These rates are 5% higher than their findings of 2022, and they have seen a steady increase since 2020. Safewise also found that this year, 4 in 10 people who were a victim of porch piracy were hit more than once.

As Christmas time is a popular time of year to receive packages, Detective Parker Busch with the North Charleston Police Department says that package theft rates in the Lowcountry increase particularly during the holiday season.

Busch has some tips for people to avoid having a package stolen. He says it starts when you first order the package. He says to continuously track your package, and turn on alerts, if you can, to see where your package is at all times and confirm when it is delivered. He says you do not want to leave your package on your porch for too long as that opens up the opportunity. Busch says that there is no specific time of day when package theft is more common. He says they see it all the time – during the night, during the day while people are at work, early mornings, etc. Busch says if you are unable to get the package off your porch yourself, then he recommends getting a trusted neighbor or friend to grab it for you. Busch also highly recommends getting a video doorbell. Having video evidence helps them help you. He says that overall, preparation ahead of time is the best prevention.

“I think the biggest thing is just having a plan beforehand. If you have steps that you take before you start the package before you get it delivered and all that, that increases exponentially what we can do from there, it’s harder when you kind of just get home find the package is gone, and we have to kind of play catch up. So have a plan beforehand and prepare for that,” Busch says.

He also says that if you can, some mailing companies have hubs with secure lockers that you can use and that is a great way to prevent package theft, or simply having a secure location at your residence for your mailer to deliver your package to. Busch says if you can have a locked mailbox with a key, there are ways for mail carriers to still deliver to you and this will lower your chances of being a victim of porch piracy.

In the case that you do have a package stolen, Busch says to talk to your neighbors to see if they saw anything, or if they, too, had a package stolen.

“The reality with package thefts is people will typically hit several locations all at once. It’s less of a single package and more of doing a string. So, you may have your package stolen, your neighbor may have a package stolen and they may have a camera. So, some of the coordination with those around you is a great step,” Busch says.

Busch says that they can help with stolen packages, but the item in the package is a key factor. He says that before you file a police report, get as much information as you can. For example, if you are ordering a gaming system, get the serial number, the color, the storage space, etc. of the specific one that you ordered and that can help them immensely to find it. He says to provide all of the information that you possibly can and talk to your neighbors, then include all of that in your police report. He also says to confirm with your mail carrier that the package was delivered as there are often hiccups especially this time of year. He says that unfortunately, it is sometimes very difficult to find certain items, but the more information that you can provide, the better. It is easier for them to investigate a stolen package when they can look for a specific item.

“I’ve had somebody that had their candles stolen. It’s hard for me to track candles stolen on a package because they’ll tear the package up and we find the box around the corner,” Busch says, “It’s candles, everybody has those and it’s hard for me to narrow down specifically, but for example with a PlayStation 5, you have the serial number on that you say ‘Hey, black PlayStation five. Here’s the specific serial number on it. Here’s the specifics - the space, the storage, all that comes on that.’ That makes it very easy because I’m looking for one thing.”

Overall, Busch says to plan ahead of time when you go to order the item to avoid the issue altogether.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.