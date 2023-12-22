Proposed Senate bill could change voter registration for DMV customers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voter registration could look different for customers at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles in 2024.

Under a newly proposed Senate bill S. 886, those applying for a driver’s license, ID card or renewal license can use the same signature on their application form as an “auto-registration” to vote.

The bill was proposed by Senator Deon Tedder on Nov. 30.

Tedder says the goal is to provide better accessibility to the right to vote by providing a one-stop service opportunity.

This is contrary to the current method, where it is required to fill out a separate form and sometimes travel to register.

Those who do not want to participate and instead go the traditional route may request to decline the automatic registration.

Tedder says it is a “common-sense” bill and would ease the process for many in the community, including first-time voters, those who are actively moving, senior voters and more.

“When I go to places, speak to people and ask who’s registered to vote, there’s still so many who are not. It’s not because they don’t want to, it’s because there’s an extra step and they actually have to go somewhere to do it. We know everyone’s going to get a driver’s license or identification card. Let’s make it easier,” Tedder says.

For S.886 to pass, it first will need to go through a subcommittee, a full committee and then a discussion on the state Senate floor.

