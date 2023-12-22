SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Proposed Senate bill could change voter registration for DMV customers

Under a newly proposed Senate bill S. 886, those applying for a driver’s license, ID card or...
Under a newly proposed Senate bill S. 886, those applying for a driver’s license, ID card or renewal license can use the same signature on their application form as an “auto-registration” to vote.(live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voter registration could look different for customers at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles in 2024.

Under a newly proposed Senate bill S. 886, those applying for a driver’s license, ID card or renewal license can use the same signature on their application form as an “auto-registration” to vote.

The bill was proposed by Senator Deon Tedder on Nov. 30.

Tedder says the goal is to provide better accessibility to the right to vote by providing a one-stop service opportunity.

This is contrary to the current method, where it is required to fill out a separate form and sometimes travel to register.

Those who do not want to participate and instead go the traditional route may request to decline the automatic registration.

Tedder says it is a “common-sense” bill and would ease the process for many in the community, including first-time voters, those who are actively moving, senior voters and more.

“When I go to places, speak to people and ask who’s registered to vote, there’s still so many who are not. It’s not because they don’t want to, it’s because there’s an extra step and they actually have to go somewhere to do it. We know everyone’s going to get a driver’s license or identification card. Let’s make it easier,” Tedder says.

For S.886 to pass, it first will need to go through a subcommittee, a full committee and then a discussion on the state Senate floor.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
About 5% of adults experience Seasonal Affective Disorder or seasonal depression, according to...
Lowcountry mental health experts talk tackling seasonal depression
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
VIDEO: Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting