Ralph H. Johnson VA hosts clinical trial to end Alzheimer’s Disease

The South Carolina Institute for Brain Health at the Ralph H. Johnson VA is asking for your help in their new clinical trial to combat Alzheimer’s Disease.
By Elisheva Wimberly and Destiny Kennedy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Institute for Brain Health at the Ralph H. Johnson VA is asking for your help in their new clinical trial to combat Alzheimer’s Disease.

The center opened its doors to the Lowcountry last month to fight against Alzheimer’s and Dementia and provide care and research initiatives.

The new VIVA-MIND clinical trial is evaluating whether the investigational oral drug varoglutamstat is safe and can reduce or stop the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. The center is now seeking participants for the VIVA-MIND study.

To participate in the clinical trial, you need to be between the ages of 50-89, and experience significant memory concerns, or have already been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer’s Disease. You also must be willing to participate in the VIVA-MIND study for up to 20 months.

To determine eligibility, the applicant will go through a screening process that includes conducting memory and thinking tests, a physical examination, heart rhythm and electrical brain activity tests, brain imaging using MRI, and blood and spinal fluid tests.

If you or your loved one meets these qualifications and would like to learn more about the clinical trial, you can look here for more information. You are encouraged to talk with your healthcare provider, use the website prescreen, or contact a clinical site near you.

