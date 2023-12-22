SC Lottery
Smith’s 31 points and school-record 9 3-pointers lead College of Charleston past Saint Joseph’s 89-82

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 31 points and made a school-record nine 3-pointers to lead Charleston over Saint Joseph’s 89-82 on Thursday night.

Smith’s eighth 3-pointer, from NBA range, extended Charleston’s lead to 66-58 with 8 1/2 minutes left. It tied his own career-high and Charleston’s record for most 3s in a single game. His ninth, going to his right for a left-handed shot from the wing, made it 75-66.

Ben Burnham added 16 points and Ante Brzovic had 15 points for the Cougars (8-4). Bryce Butler had five points to help reach 2,000 career points.

Cameron Brown led the Hawks (9-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Rasheer Fleming added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals, and Erik Reynolds II also scored 16 for Saint Joseph’s. The Hawks had a six-game win streak end.

