SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
VIDEO: Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank
(Source: CNN, WMTW, KEYT, WBFF)
Holiday travel delays minimal despite wet weather
About 5% of adults experience Seasonal Affective Disorder or seasonal depression, according to...
Lowcountry mental health experts talk tackling seasonal depression