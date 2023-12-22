Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

DELAFIELD, Wis, (WISN) - Two 10-year-old boys are dead in Wisconsin after a police pursuit ended in a car crash.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies in Waukesha County tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates.

The driver did not stop and the deputies pursued the vehicle until it crashed, according to the sheriff’s department.

The two boys, both identified as the driver’s sons, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old man who was driving was critically injured, but is stable, the sheriff’s department said. His 29-year-old girlfriend is in stable condition.

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter and the driver’s 14-year-old niece were was also listed in critical condition.

All six occupants in the crashed vehicle were from Milwaukee.

The driver had a warrant for possession of a firearm.

