Warmer, wetter by Christmas!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cold mornings will fade as afternoon temps take a run at 70° as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Clouds have increased today and a mix of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s today. It won’t be as cold tonight with overnight lows in the 40s. Expect a sunny Saturday, a great day to do any last minute Christmas shopping. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Temps will take a run at 70° on Christmas Eve as a storm system begins to take shape to our west. There will be at least a small chance of a shower on Christmas eve but any rain should remain light and spotty in nature. A better rain chance will arrive during the day on Christmas. Rain will become likely by the afternoon or evening and may last through a portion of next Tuesday. Despite the clouds and rain chance, highs will still manage to reach the mid to upper 60s on Christmas!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 69.

CHRISTMAS: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 69.

