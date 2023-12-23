SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
North Charleston Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man hurt after fight outside N. Charleston apartment ends in shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
As Lowcountry communities continue to recover from Sunday’s coastal storm, environmental...
‘Toxic cocktail of pollutants’ enter waterways after Sunday’s storm
VIDEO: As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas