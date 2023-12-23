SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cooper guides South Carolina to a 70-43 victory over Elon

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 70-43 victory over Elon on Friday night.

South Carolina has won four in a row and is off to an 11-1 start for the fourth time in program history. The Gamecocks have won eight straight at home, their longest streak since a 13-game run during the 2015-16 season.

Cooper made 8 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Gamecocks. He added six rebounds and three assists. Myles Stute finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jacobi Wright scored 10 with three assists. Freshman Collin Murray-Boyles scored a season-best 10 points off the bench.

Wright had eight points, Cooper scored seven and the pair accounted for half of South Carolina’s output in building a 30-20 lead at halftime. The Gamecocks shot 39.3% and made just 2 of 13 from 3-point range (15.4%). Elon shot 26.7% and hit 2 of 8 from distance.

Sam Sherry led the Phoenix (6-6) with 12 points, while Max Mackinnon scored 11.

South Carolina shot 41.3% overall and made 8 of 30 from beyond the arc (26.7%). Elon shot 32% and missed all six of its second-half shots from distance.

The Gamecocks snapped a two-game skid against the Phoenix, losing 65-53 at home in the last meeting in November 2012. They lead the series 3-2.

South Carolina’s only loss this season was a 72-67 setback at Clemson, which was ranked 24th at the time.

South Carolina will host Florida A&M on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at West Ashley playground
Deputies were called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in Berkeley Co. double murder identified as 15, 21 years old
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

South Carolina State defeats Brewton-Parker 101-84
VIDEO: CSU beats Kentucky Christian 103-79
VIDEO: CofC get another late win over St. Joe's
Reyne Smith hit a school record 9 three pointers in CofC's win over St. Joseph's
Smith’s 31 points and school-record 9 3-pointers lead College of Charleston past Saint Joseph’s 89-82