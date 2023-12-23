Coroner IDs remains found in 2022 as missing Georgetown Co. man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains of a man who was found in a wooded area in 2022.

The human remains were identified as Harry Woodruff, III, coroner Chase Ridgeway says.

Woodruff’s mother reported him missing in 2020 from their home near 6 Mile Crossing, the coroner’s office says. Woodruff’s remains were found in Sept. 2022 off Kent Road, which was not far from their home.

A sample of his remains was sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for DNA testing, according to the coroner’s office. After two failed attempts with SLED, the coroner’s office was able to contract with a private lab that conducted testing and gave a positive identification.

The cause of death is undetermined, the coroner’s office says.

