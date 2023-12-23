SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs remains found in 2022 as missing Georgetown Co. man

The human remains were identified as Harry Woodruff, III, coroner Chase Ridgeway says.
The human remains were identified as Harry Woodruff, III, coroner Chase Ridgeway says.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains of a man who was found in a wooded area in 2022.

The human remains were identified as Harry Woodruff, III, coroner Chase Ridgeway says.

Woodruff’s mother reported him missing in 2020 from their home near 6 Mile Crossing, the coroner’s office says. Woodruff’s remains were found in Sept. 2022 off Kent Road, which was not far from their home.

A sample of his remains was sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for DNA testing, according to the coroner’s office. After two failed attempts with SLED, the coroner’s office was able to contract with a private lab that conducted testing and gave a positive identification.

The cause of death is undetermined, the coroner’s office says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Jugging is when someone watches you enter and leave a bank, then they follow you to your next...
Law enforcement warns community members about ‘jugging’

Latest News

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed two...
Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident
Summerville Police say Central Avenue at Lake Pointe Avenue is shut down in all directions.
Summerville intersection briefly shut down in all directions
SATURDAY OTT DESK
VIDEO: Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident