Early morning Dunbar shooting kills one person

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the Dunbar community.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley said, shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, one person was injured by gunfire at a home on Handy Hill Drive. She was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle where she later died.

A second person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but their condition is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information call 843-546-5102.

