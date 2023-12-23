SC Lottery
Early morning Dunbar shooting kills one person

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the Dunbar community.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley said, shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, one person was injured by gunfire at a home on Handy Hill Drive. She was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle where she later died.

A second person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but their condition is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information call 843-546-5102.

